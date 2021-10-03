ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The eviction moratorium expires in St. Louis County at the end of this week but the county says they can still help.
County Executive Sam Page said the county qualifies for another round of rental assistance funding from the federal government. The county received a total of $26.6 million thought the Emergency Rental Assistance Program and has spent at least $18.1 million of it.
Currently around $8 million remain in the county coffers and the next round will be nearly $30 million.
"We do not plan on extending the moratorium. We extended up until the end of this week. We think that gave us a lot of time to adjust to the new federal rules that made it a lot easier to get a rental assistance funds moving into the hands of tenants and landlords," Page said.
Click here for more information on the county's rental assistance program.
