ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Restrictions on youth and adult sports in St. Louis County will be eased Wednesday, a county official told News 4.
The restrictions have been in place since September 2020.
Starting Wednesday at 6 a.m., tournament play for all-level youth and adult sports will be allowed.
County Executive Dr. Sam Page is expected to announce more details in a briefing Wednesday morning.
