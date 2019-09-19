ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County on Thursday announced they are cutting ties with Meridian Waste.
The termination of services will be effective January 1.
“This is the best possible outcome for all parties involved, given the timeframe and expectations of both parties,” Acting Public Health Director Spring Schmidt said. “Our priority is to provide the best service to our community and now we will continue that mission, only going in a different direction.”
Previously, the St. Louis County Health Department said it had seen a sharp increase this month in complaints about trash haulers in the county.
For months, News 4 has reported on complaints from residents about inadequate service from Meridian Waste. In June, chief marketing officer Mary O’Brien explained the reason behind the problems.
“Starting in the summer of 2018, we were merging five different companies together that we’d acquired, and they were all on different platforms with different trucks and sometimes when that merging happens, you have problems,” O’ Brien said.
O’Brien said the company was making leadership changes to address the problems and improve services.
But residents who talked to News 4 over the course of many months said the problems persisted.
The cities of Wildwood, Florissant and Webster Groves have cancelled contracts with Meridian Waste. Town and Country and Frontenac are considering the same.
