ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is expected to announce a change to the county's current curfew on restaurants and banquets.

A spokesperson said Page will provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the county and announce a change to the current 10 p.m. curfew set for restaurants, bars and banquets during a Sunday afternoon briefing.

Indoor dining returned to the county on Jan. 4 with a 25% capacity limit and a 10 p.m. curfew set for restaurants and bars.

The eased restrictions earlier this month also gave banquet facilities and hotel conference rooms a 25% capacity and 10 p.m. curfew.

New reported coronavirus cases have been steadily decreasing in St. Louis County since mid November. So far, the county has seen a cumulative total of 83,346 cases and 1,686 COVID-19-related deaths.