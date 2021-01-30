ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page is expected to announce a change to the county's current curfew on restaurants and banquets.
A spokesperson said Page will provide an update on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the county and announce a change to the current 10 p.m. curfew set for restaurants, bars and banquets during a Sunday afternoon briefing.
Download the KMOV News App to watch the briefing live on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Indoor dining returned to the county on Jan. 4 with a 25% capacity limit and a 10 p.m. curfew set for restaurants and bars.
[READ: Indoor dining resumes in St. Louis County with 5 key changes]
The eased restrictions earlier this month also gave banquet facilities and hotel conference rooms a 25% capacity and 10 p.m. curfew.
New reported coronavirus cases have been steadily decreasing in St. Louis County since mid November. So far, the county has seen a cumulative total of 83,346 cases and 1,686 COVID-19-related deaths.
The KMOV News app has comprehensive news, weather and sports coverage for the St. Louis area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.