ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County will be launching a program Wednesday asking houses of worship and businesses to consider becoming vaccination sites.
The announcement comes days after many St Louis-area health departments announced their mass-vaccination events will be winding down, instead targeting specific populations.
Local health departments will begin to pivot away from mass vaccination events in the coming weeks as demand for the coronavirus vaccine continues to drop nationwide.
Under the plan to be announced Wednesday, St. Louis County would provide the vaccine and and the vaccinators. Page will discuss how businesses or houses of worship can apply to host a vaccination event.
