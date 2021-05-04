ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County will be launching a program Wednesday asking houses of worship and businesses to consider becoming vaccination sites.

The announcement comes days after many St Louis-area health departments announced their mass-vaccination events will be winding down, instead targeting specific populations.

Under the plan to be announced Wednesday, St. Louis County would provide the vaccine and and the vaccinators. Page will discuss how businesses or houses of worship can apply to host a vaccination event.