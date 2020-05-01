CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- During his press conference set for Friday morning, County Executive Sam Page is set to announce a small business relief program made possible by the $173 million grant St. Louis County received from the CARES Act.
The details of how the program will work will be announced at Page's 8:30 a.m. briefing.
Earlier this week the county council approved a special fund for the CARES Act money. This money must be used for COVID-19 related businesses. It can't be used to fund loss sales tax revenue for local governments.
