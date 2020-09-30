ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Visitors are being allowed back in long-term care facilities in St. Louis County.
County Executive Dr. Sam Page announced Wednesday that each resident will be allowed five designated visitors. Only two visitors will be allowed at a time with an appointment.
The facilities will only be allowed to have visitors if they have not had a COVID-19 infection among staff or resident or if they have not had a case in 14 days.
