CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County will allow summer camps and pools to reopen in June, County Executive Sam Page announced Wednesday.
Page said summer camps can begin June 1, and that the county has been working with the YMCA to create guidelines for summer camps. Those guidelines will be released later.
The county is also working on a reopening date for pools. Page expects that could happen in early Junes.
“The gradual reopening is the right way, it’s the responsible way and it’s the safest way to get our economy moving again while keeping everyone safe,” Page said.
Earlier this month, News 4 spoke with the Boys and Girls Club about how their summer camp would run differently. They said the camp is possible with social distancing but it will mean fewer campers at each location.
*Editor's note: The video above is from a story done earlier this month on summer camps.
