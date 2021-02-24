ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – After weeks of pleading for additional COVID-19 vaccine doses, St. Louis County leaders have announced the state is sending more their way.

After thousands of doses were delayed due to the inclement weather last week, St. Louis County is expected to get 9,000 doses this week. Over the next week the St. Louis County Health Department said they plan to administer 6,000 first doses and 3,000 second doses.

Moving forward, St. Louis County leaders said they are working to create a system that will allow for 10,000 doses to be administered weekly once the state is able to increase their vaccine supply. The county said they will receive at least 3,000 doses per week and expect that number to rise as the state gets more vaccine doses.

There are eight sites the county plans to administer the vaccine to those with appointments. Click here to pre-register for an appointment.

Over the past few weeks, there were complaints the St. Louis region wasn’t receiving an even proportion of vaccine doses to its population. Gov. Mike Parson has defended the state’s rollout, stating it was fair. The Missouri Health Department said the St. Louis region has received 35% of the state’s vaccine doses. The region houses 37% of the state’s population. News 4 crunched the numbers and discovered the 2% difference means the region has missed out on nearly 21,000 doses of the vaccine.