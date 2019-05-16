ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Stiffer punishments are in store for St. Louis County businesses who sell tobacco and vaping products to underage buyers.
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page signed a bill thursday, joined by three other council members at Hancock Senior High School
The bill also increases penalties for selling tobacco and vaping products within one-thousand feet of a school.
Page says the ingredients in vaping products are a concern for area youth.
"We don't know much about the flavors and the other chemical mediators. Each of those flavors is a chemical substance and they weren't meant to be heated and delivered to your lungs. We know for example some of those flavors turn into formaldehyde," he said.
Page says young brains are still forming neuro pathways and are extremely susceptible to addiction.
The new bill also requires schools to confiscate any vaping or tobacco products from students.
