ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Officials with the St. Louis County Jail are making a new push to stop the spread of COVID-19.
County officials say two employees have tested positive for the coronavirus so far and both had recovered.
The county is now testing all jail employees at a drive-thru site in Berkeley this weekend.
Officials say inmates will also be tested beginning sometime next week despite no one contracting the virus thus far.
Jails and prisons have been hotspots for outbreaks across the country.
