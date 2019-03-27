GLENDALE, Mo (KMOV.com) -- Authorities have found a missing teen in St. Louis County who was last seen early March.
Anna Renee Pruitt, 19, was reported missing on March 12 after she was heard or seen from.
According to the City of Glendale, Anna was located Wednesday.
No additional information has been released.
