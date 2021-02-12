ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police in St. Louis County are looking for a missing teen last seen earlier this week.
Krystian Burch, 14, left his home on Tuesday in the area of Greenway Chase Drive and Patterson Road on foot. He was last seen at a nearby Family Dollar store, police said.
Police are concerned for his safety due to the frigid temperatures.
He is described as 5'9" tall, 200 pounds with a low afro. He was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved shirt, jeans, black Crocs and possibly a gray sweatshirt with bright yellow shoulders & hood (as pictured). He may have a gray backpack.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call Detective Taylor at 636-529-8210.
