NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Days after a portion of the ceiling fell on an elderly woman, St. Louis County is taking action against a North County apartment complex.
Destinee Williams said her grandmother was asleep Monday morning during a heavy rainstorm when the incident happened at Windham Chase Apartments on Horizon Village Drive. Williams said she went into her grandmother’s bedroom to find her covered in rain and drywall.
“All I could hear was ‘Destinee please, help me, help me get this off of me,” said Williams.
Her grandmother was taken to the hospital by ambulance and treated for bruising. Williams said she called and went to her leasing office to find out what could be done but didn’t hear back for hours.
Eventually, she said her property manager offered to put them in a hotel until Thursday when repairs are expected to be finished. She said, at first, the property manager suggested they stay in their unit for the evening.
“Oh we'll cover the roof and ceiling temporarily tonight and you guys are able to stay in the home,” Williams said the property manager told her.
Williams said she’s spent months calling the leasing office working to get answers about mold, electricity issues and a leaking toilet in her apartment. Despite her multiple attempts, she said nothing has been fixed.
Friday, inspectors visited the apartment complex and found buildings were not up to code. Dave Wrone is a spokesperson for public works for St. Louis County and said inspectors found problems with all 15 of the complex buildings.
Wrone said violations will be issued Monday for standing water in basements and water in walls. According to the county, property management has 30 days to fix the problem. If not, the county said it will consider taking legal action.
News 4 discovered the complex is owned by a company called T.E.H. Realty. News 4 has reported on the company multiple times after viewers reached out with issues at complexes across the St. Louis area.
Tuesday, News 4 stopped by the leasing office and found employees working, but no one would answer the door. Calls and emails to corporate also went unanswered.
