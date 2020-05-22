ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Dr. Sam Page on Friday released St. Louis County's guidance for summer camps choosing to operate this year.
Some of the guidelines are familiar: an emphasis on social distancing and maximizing outdoor activities, where COVID-19 is believed to spread much less quickly than inside.
Other changes to 2020 summer camps will include virtual family visits, no field trips and a no guest policy. Read the full guidelines here.
