ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- An embarrassing accident for a five-year-old boy at a North County school has led to a district shakeup, but the boy’s mother said the wrong person is being punished.
Amber Tate said her son was at school in the Ferguson-Florissant School District in September when he asked twice to use the restroom.
The teacher said no both times.
Tate said he couldn't control it any longer.
“The teacher said she smelled it, she just thought it was gas,” Tate said.
Her son ended up soiling himself, but no one at the school reportedly did anything to help him. He remained in his soiled clothes all day and was sent home.
When he got home from school, Tate took a photo of the dried feces on his lower back.
More than two months later, the issue still isn't resolved.
News 4 was told Central Elementary’s principal, Dr. Sheldon McAfee, investigated what happened and reported the teacher to child welfare.
Dr. McAfee's wife Kia said her husband has been informed that the district superintendent is going to recommend that he be demoted to assistant principal and transferred to another school.
“Someone should be held accountable but should be the one who knew of the incident and didn't do anything about it,” Kia said.
McAfee was put on paid administrative leave in October.
“We're going on two months he hasn't been around his students, whom he loves, and he's being punished for something where he followed the protocol,” Kia said. “So if he followed the protocol and did everything he's supposed to do, why is he on administrative leave?”
The student's family says they're upset with a lack of communication from the district and a lack of action, but they place the blame squarely on the teacher.
“I believe the teacher should be terminated,” said Linda Bell, the student’s grandmother. “And she doesn't need to be working with children at all. McAfee needs to get his job back because he didn't do anything wrong.”
There is a school board meeting Wednesday night and some parents plan on attending to show support for the principal.
News 4 reached out to the district, but a spokesperson said they cannot release any information about the matter.
