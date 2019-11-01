EARTH CITY, Mo. (AP) — A St. Louis County street that runs by the practice facility once used by the former St. Louis Rams has been renamed, nearly four years after the NFL team jilted St. Louis for California.
The county on Friday replaced the sign in Earth City that read "Rams Way." The street is now called "Athletic Way."
County Executive Sam Page announced last month that he would ask the County Council to approve the name change. The street was dubbed Rams Way in 1996, soon after the Rams arrived from Los Angeles.
Rams owner Stan Kroenke moved his team back to Los Angeles in 2016. The Rams played at the domed stadium in downtown St. Louis during their time in Missouri, but practiced and had offices at the facility in Earth City.
“Now that the Rams have gone away, it’s time for Rams Way to go away too,” Page said in a statement last month.
Long past due. The owner purposefully scorched the earth and burned every bridge on the way out of town. Patriots Way would make more sense at this point. https://t.co/IEdXoEIS04— Steve Savard (@SteveSavardKMOV) October 23, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.