ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Smoking rules in St. Charles County changed Monday.
Voters approved a smoking ban in November.
The ban includes enclosed spaces and patios also all places of employment
Smokers are not allowed to be within 15 feet of an entrance or windows to a public place.
Fines range from $50 to $500.
