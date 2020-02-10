CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced the county settled the discrimination lawsuit with gay police officer, Lieutenant Keith Wildhaber.
Page announced the settlement they reached was for about $10.25 million.
“Which is substantially less than the $20 million judgement by the jury. And substantially less than up to $22 million which is what it could have cost us during an 18-month appeal,” Page said Monday in a press conference.
A jury awarded Wildhaber nearly $20 million in his lawsuit that said he was passed over for promotion because he is gay. He even said he was told to “tone down his gayness.”
The settlement will be paid through general revenue which includes sales and property tax funds, Page said. He said he instructed the county that the settlement would not be paid through Proposition P.
Page said the county will plan to bond the money over 10 to 30 years, adding that the county's budget will likely be affected about $500,000-$600,000 each year over that time.
"Once we receive our reimbursement from our insurance claim, we'll be able to pay those bonds off early," Page said.
The county council will have to approve the bonds.
After the lawsuit, Wildhaber was promoted to lieutenant and was named the commander of St. Louis County Police Department’s new Diversity and Inclusion Unit.
On Monday, St. Louis County Police Chief Jon Belmar announced his retirement at the end of April. He was appointed chief in January 2014.
Page said Belmar's retirement was not part of the settlement.
"The chief had confided in me even before I became county executive that he would consider retiring in 2020 so I think this has always been in his mind. I believe the chief wanted to make sure we moved forward and got the department on the right track after this settlement," Page said.
