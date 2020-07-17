ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County officials is setting aside nearly $6 million for childcare services from the funds provided from the federal CARES Act.
The announcement Friday came as school officials in St. Louis County worked to develop a safe plan for students to return.
County Executive Sam Page said this school year is going to be more challenging for everyone.
He's also encouraging every district to have a virtual learning option.
"I would say that the health and welfare of the kids and teachers is our number one priority and we're going to make all decisions starting with that," Dr. Page said. "But we also don't want kids to get behind on their education and make sure that they stay on that continuum of growth and learning."
More is expected to be released about each district's plan next week.
As part of the grants, the county is giving $350,000 to the Urban League to help with the housing crisis caused by the pandemic.
"We know so many people have lost their jobs, and they need food they need housing, they need utility assistance," said Page. "So we are working with our partners, Heat Up/Cool Down St. Louis, to provide resources so that the basic necessities that individuals need will be provided. "
The CEO of the Urban League said they will be focusing their efforts on seniors and mothers with children. Working to keep people in their homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.