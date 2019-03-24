ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A federal subpoena was delivered to St. Louis County on Thursday seeking records to a federal grand jury, officials said.
The subpoena commands the county to produce all text communications, notes and phone records between the county executive Steve Stenger, senior staff and current and former county employees regarding county contracts.
St. Louis County council member Ernie Trakas confirmed the subpoena.
"I can confirm that I have been advised that the U.S. Attorney's office has caused a subpoena to be served on the Stenger administration," Trakas said.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available with special coverage on News 4 at 10.
