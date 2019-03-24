ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A federal subpoena was delivered to St. Louis County on Thursday seeking records to a federal grand jury, officials said.
The subpoena commands the county to produce all text communications, notes and phone records between the county executive Steve Stenger, senior staff and current and former county employees regarding county contracts, according to County councilman Sam Page.
Page saw the subpoena on Friday.
"An investigation by a federal grand jury is a very serious event," Page said.
St. Louis County council member Ernie Trakas also confirmed the investigation.
"I can confirm that I have been advised that the U.S. Attorney's office has caused a subpoena to be served on the Stenger administration," Trakas said.
According to Page, the focus of the investigation is the county’s contracts. He said it specifically named the sale of two Wellston industrial parts to donors of Stenger’s campaigns.
“There is a specific request for all contracts dating back to 2015,” Page said.
Page and others on county council have been questioning the way some contracts have been awarded over the years. News4 has also been investigating the contracts awarded to those that have invested in the County Executive’s campaign.
In an interview from June 2016, News4 asked Stenger whether those donations influenced their decisions.
“I will tell you what influenced me most, let’s start with the lease. The $10 million savings to tax payers in a location that’s going to be great for St. Louis County residents to come and enjoy, and utilize," Stenger said. "That’s what’s most important to me."
No one from the County Executive’s office responded for comment regarding the subpoenas Sunday night.
Page said the county council will likely meet in a special meeting this week to discuss the investigation and work to turn over any minutes and recordings.
“We have been demanding accountability and transparency," Page said. "We have expressed a lot of concerns about contracts and this is consistent with the work we've been doing."
