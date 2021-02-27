CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Sergeant John Wilson with the St. Louis County Police Department has been battling the aftermath of COVID-19 for weeks now.
After nearly two months in the hospital, on life support, and then on a ventilator, Wilson is now at Mercy Rehab Facility in Chesterfield. Saturday, his family, friends, and the men and women in blue lined up to say one of their first hellos.
"I never would've thought that COVID would've taken him out, you just don't ever think that's going to happen," his wife Melissa Wilson said.
She said her husband was healthy and had no pre-existing conditions. She said they worked out together daily, lived a very healthy lifestyle and wore their masks regularly. Everything changed on December 15..
"My mom called me and said 'hey, your dad's going to the emergency room,'" Jake Wilson, Sgt. Wilson's son, said. "At first I was worried, but didn't think too much of it. I'd heard a lot of stories of people who needed to spend time on oxygen to have their lungs re-coop."
Things just continued to get worse. After being admitted to the E.R., Sgt. Wilson was sent to the ICU. Just days later, he was put on life support. He spent 46 days on life support, 39 of which were spent on advanced life support.
News 4 asked Melissa Wilson if she had doubts about Sgt. Wilson's recovery.
"No, no, and I say that because I didn't go there. I wouldn't allow myself to go there," Melissa Wilson said.
The family says the support from everyone got them where they are today.
"It's been awesome and it shows how many lives dad touched, and how many people admire him as a man and as a police officer," Jake Wilson said.
The Wilson's have one message for everyone at home, while our community continues to fight this battle through COVID-19.
"Keep your mask on, even keep your mask on after you're vaccinated, because I really believe that the masks keep us safe," Melissa Wilson said.
Jake Wilson echoed that message, saying people need to do what they can to help stop the spread of the virus.
Next Friday, Sgt. Wilson is expected to be released from the rehab facility. It will be his first time home since mid-December.
