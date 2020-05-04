ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The Class of 2020 has missed out on Prom, graduation ceremonies and now seniors are missing out on yet another rite of passage -- senior skip day.
Thanks to the staff at Lutheran High School South, the seniors were still able to have their senior skip day.
The staff excused the seniors from online classes today and invited them out to lunch instead.
News 4’s Meghan Danahey caught up with the staff and has a look at how the seniors celebrated.
