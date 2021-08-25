ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Department of Health reported an increase in vaccination rates in areas that had previously shown some of the most hesitancy to get the shot.
The areas in question are in north St. Louis County, and officials say they're now seeing the fastest growth in vaccination rates there. Spokespeople for the department believe the uptick in vaccinations are an effect of the focus put on those areas in recent weeks.
"We're now operating some 12-to-15 clinics a week, out meeting people where they are in neighborhoods. Having conversations," said Spring Schmidt, a spokesperson for the department.
The efforts include the "Sleeves Up" public health campaign, in partnership with local hair salons and barbershops to encourage the vaccine to their clients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.