St. Louis County Infectious Diseases Director Nebu Kolenchery talked about the spike and its effect right before Christmas.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County officials are seeing one of the fastest increases in positive COVID-19 cases during the pandemic.

More than 1,000 new cases were recorded in St. Louis County Wednesday after seeing increases in the hundreds every day following the weekend. St. Louis County Infectious Disease Director Dr. Nebu Kolenchery said more people getting tested before the holidays isn't the primary factor of the additional cases.

Kolenchery said the omicron variant of COVID-19 is most likely the case for the huge spike in cases. He said more vaccinated people are getting exposed to the variant, causing breakthrough cases to rise.

Kolenchery advised people seeing family over the holidays to assess the possible COVID risk.

Copyright 2021 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.