ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County officials are seeing one of the fastest increases in positive COVID-19 cases during the pandemic.
More than 1,000 new cases were recorded in St. Louis County Wednesday after seeing increases in the hundreds every day following the weekend. St. Louis County Infectious Disease Director Dr. Nebu Kolenchery said more people getting tested before the holidays isn't the primary factor of the additional cases.
Kolenchery said the omicron variant of COVID-19 is most likely the case for the huge spike in cases. He said more vaccinated people are getting exposed to the variant, causing breakthrough cases to rise.
Kolenchery advised people seeing family over the holidays to assess the possible COVID risk.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.