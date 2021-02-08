ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- It's been nearly one week since St. Louis County's first mass vaccination site opened in Ferguson. The new center allows more residents to get vaccinated but data shows the county's positivity rate is decreasing.

However, the declining positivity rate may not be an accurate representation of the spread of the virus. As of Monday morning, 7.7 percent of St. Louis County has received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The county's positivity rate has gone down 10 percent for the first time since October, but health officials believe its because testing has gone down. Although the current rate is at 9.7 percent, health experts said that is still high and the virus is still widespread.

In the past week, St. Louis County tested an average of 1,993 people per day--this is the first time that number has fallen below 2,000 since June. This could be that fewer people are being tested, more people are getting an antigen test, a delay in reporting test result, or a combination of it all.

Health officials called the decline worrisome but said the amount of testing is not adequate to identify a a sufficiently large portion of currently infected people. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will discuss the positivity rate and decline during a Monday morning press conference. You can watch the press conference on our KMOV New App.