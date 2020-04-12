ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County health officials are encouraging people to not believe myths going around about COVID-19.
The county said several pieces of misinformation are going around including:
- 5G causes COVID-19
- Eating garlic will prevent someone from contracting COVID-19.
- Using hand sanitizer on fruits and vegetables stops the transfer of COVID-19 from those items to you.
- Ticks and mosquitoes can spread COVID-19.
The CDC says all five are false. 5G does not cause COVID-19; garlic has some health benefits but can't prevent contraction of COVID-19; coronavirus is unlikely to spread through food but more study is needed and no evidence suggests COVID-19 or similar viruses are spread through ticks and mosquitoes.
For more information on false rumors about COVID-19, click here.
