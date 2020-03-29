ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - The St. Louis County Police Office of Emergency Management is seeking help in gathering personal protective equipment (PPE) for first responders.
The call comes as the supply of PPE is not adequate for the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Louis County officials say their first responders have PPR but are trying to ensure there is enough for the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak. Items needed include surgical masks, latex-free nitrile gloves, safety glasses, sanitizing wipes, N-95 masks, medical gowns, goggles, face shields, disposable coveralls, hand sanitzer and booties.
Items cannot be used or homemade.
Anyone with interested in donating can email EOCdonations@stlouisco.com and officials will respond with more information.
