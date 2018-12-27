ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - Sharon Webb says her heart drops every time she hears about another homicide.
"It breaks my heart, because I know what's to follow," said Webb.
This year, St. Louis County police say their department has handled the most homicide cases they’ve ever seen in one year.
Police say they’ve investigated 58 homicides so far in 2018. 38 are in the unincorporated parts of the county or municipalities they patrol and 20 were from other municipalities that needed their help.
Sharon Webb with the organization "Families Advocating Safe Streets” says they provide assistance for families of murdered loved ones.
She says they are having a hard time keeping up with providing that assistance because of the increased homicides.
"It takes a whole state to stop some of these murders that are going on," said Webb.
She says she knows firsthand the toll of losing a loved one. Her daughter Cara Davenport was killed in 2000.
"They started shooting over there and somebody used her as a human shield," said Webb.
Police say of the 58 homicides this year, 51 involved a firearm.
