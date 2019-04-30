MISSOURI (KMOV.com) -- Wildwood's Lafayette Sr. High School is ranked the number one high school in Missouri, according to U.S. News' Best High Schools Rankings.
Nine of the 10 top ranked high schools in Missouri are local St. Louis area schools.
Rockwood Summit Sr. High in Fenton ranked third, Eureka Sr. High ranked fourth, Metro Academic and Classical High School in St. Louis ranked fifth among the list.
Click here to see the rankings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.