NORMANDY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis County school district is providing a cash incentive for employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
Normandy Schools Collaborative announced Monday they would give employees who show proof of being vaccinated $750.
A school spokesperson told News 4 providing the incentive shows “they care about the safety of teachers, staff, students and, ultimately, the community and our world.”
