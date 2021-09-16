ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis County school employee is accused of sexual misconduct with several students.
According to charges, a first victim told police that in February 2021, she went to the home of 37-year-old James Jenkins, an employee at Hancock High School. She said the two had sexual intercourse and another student was also at the home.
The second victim said Jenkins sent her explicit photos and he had requested photos of her.
A third victim told police that he tried to groom her for a sexual relationship and touched her thigh while she was in his office.
The charges said two of the victims recorded Jenkins confessing to the sexual relationships with one victim in a recording to his wife.
It is unknown what position Jenkins had at the high school.
Jenkins is charged with sexual contact with a student, two counts of furnishing pornographic material and fourth-degree assault. He is being held on a $20,000 cash only bond.
Detectives are asking the public to come forward if there are any other victims or witnesses. They can contact the St. Louis County Police Child Abuse Unit at 314-615-5400.
