CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County may need to pause COVID-19 vaccinations this week due to a lack of supply from the State of Missouri, county officials told News 4 Monday.

In a release, the county say this is the third week it has not received vaccines from state health officials, as a result, St. Louis County says it will run out of vaccines Tuesday. However, the county says local hospitals will give them 1,950 later this week. County officials say they can vaccinate 5,000 people a week if supplies allow.

St. Louis County has a mass vaccination site at St. Louis Community College Florissant Valley and also four others. It is also offering vaccines at the John C. Murphy Health Center in Berkeley.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson says the limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine is the biggest problem plaguing vaccine rollout in the state.