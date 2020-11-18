ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A new video released Tuesday features several St. Louis County restaurants explaining what will happen to their business if the new restrictions are extended beyond four weeks.
The restrictions, which took effect Tuesday, ban indoor dining at restaurants.
"If our restaurants are shut down for more than four weeks, our restaurant community will never bounce back," is one of the quotes from a restaurant owner in the video.
[READ: Dozens of St. Louis County restaurants sue to stop new COVID-19 restrictions]
The restaurants are asking to be included in an advisory board with St. Louis County Executive Sam Page for future decisions regarding restrictions.
“Maybe you know after this four week shutdown he has someone to rely on in the restaurant industry who he can kinda bounce things off of and we can come up with a plan to not extend the four week shutdown," said Ande Pietoso, Cafe Napoli's co-owner.
Pietoso is featured in the new, roughly two-minute video.
He's already laid off 30 of his employees between both the Clayton and Town and County locations because of these new restrictions that took effect Tuesday.
“St. Louis City, a mile and a half down the street, is open. St. Charles County is open, so why do you want to come sit on my patio when its 30 degrees under a heater when you can go sit in their dining room," said Pietoso.
The restrictions mean the inside of Pietoso's restaurant is empty of diners. The masks and sanitation stations are still scattered throughout and the plexiglass patricians he bought to keep customers safe are not needed.
“Even if it was 15% occupancy, if we could come in and have the guests wear a mask every time the waiter approached the table," said Pietoso.
The video featuring restaurant owners came out just hours after nearly 40 restaurants and the Missouri Restaurant Association sued to block the county's indoor dining restrictions.
Pietoso said sales are down about 80%. He doesn't expect to make money right now, just break even to pay what staff he can hang on to during these restrictions.
“The idea is not to change Dr. Page’s mind, we’re not trying to do that. We just want to have a conversation on what potentially we do to make the dining rooms safer than we already have. There’s gotta be a solution," said Pietoso.
