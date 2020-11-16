ROCK HILL, Mo. (KMOV.com) - At Katie’s Pizza and Pasta in Rock Hill, employees are folding hundreds of pizza boxes in hopes of a major rush to curbside and delivery once indoor dining is banned in St. Louis County.
“We’ve been preparing for this for eight months, we’re good at the new kind of world, we don’t love it, but we’re good at it,” said owner Katie Collier.
They are ramping up production of their frozen pizza line and they will begin delivering their restaurant menu on Tuesday to customers who live within five miles of their Rock Hill or Town and Country locations.
“We’ve got to do whatever it takes, I don’t want to lay anyone off, that’s like our number one goal,” said Collier.
To help ensure they don’t have to lay off any of the 130 employees, they will utilize some as delivery drivers instead of using a third party app. Collier still worries if it will be enough for employees during what should be the busiest time of the year, especially if the shutdown lasts longer than the target of four weeks.
“I don’t for one second think it’s going to be just 30 days, so I am very worried about that,” she said.
The restrictions on indoor dining as well as limiting capacity to 25 percent at all business begin on Tuesday in St. Louis County. All businesses will feel an impact of the “Safer at Home” health orders, but restaurants and bars will be hit the hardest by the impact.
“We know through our public health department that anytime people gather in close proximity, for extended period of time without a mask, we know that’s a problem, that is a source of transmission,” said St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page when asked why restaurants were facing the harshest of the restrictions.
St. Louis County hit a new record of cases on Monday, reporting more than 1,000 new cases in 24 hours. When asked if the restrictions will be enough to stop the spread if no other counties, or St. Louis City follows suit, he said it can make a different.
“St. Louis County contains a million people, its half the population of the metro region, so we can have a big impact on what’s happening on this side of the river,” said Page.
Page would not give a direct answer on what the county will look for when re-evaluating the restrictions in four weeks, he would only say they will need to see cases moving in the opposite direction and get reassurance from the hospitals that they are no longer overwhelmed.
