ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) - St. Louis County has several numbers that residents call call if they believe they need a test for COVID-19.

A phone number is listed for every region in St. Louis County, and are meant to properly expedite the testing process. 

  • Residents of North County: (314)653-5000
  • Residents of Mid County : (314)747-3000
  • Residents of West County: (314)251-0500
  • Residents of South County: (314)966-9666

Local SSM hospitals also have more information on testing, which can be found here.

Testing requirements in St. Louis County have also loosened, they are no longer based on whether someone recently traveled and are based on symptoms. 

  • Close contact of a COVID patient WITH symptoms.
  • High risk (age or underlying medical condition) WITH symptoms.
  • Hospitalized WITH symptoms.

