CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- To help alleviate some wait times while trying to get the paperwork needed to renew your license plates or driver’s license, some Department of Revenue offices will allow you to make an online appointment.
The Department of Revenue offices at Northwest Crossings in St. Ann and South County in Mehlville will offer online appointments beginning July 1. Click here to make your appointment.
St. Louis County expects online appointments to be available at the Clayton office by mid-July.
Masks will be required for any appointment.
“Due to the state motor vehicle offices’ need for County documents during the COVID-19 pandemic, this is a great way to improve access and reduce wait times,” shared Executive Director of Operations, Mike Chapman.
The backlog of those trying to renew licenses has led to multiple hours long waits.
Some license offices are allowing you to make online appointments, but most appointment slots are full.
*Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the online scheduler would allow you to make appointments to renew licenses.
