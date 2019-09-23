ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Brian Quinn said he’s ready to flush the back and forth drama over his Metropolitan Sewer District (MSD) bill.
"Sometimes throughout the year, my MSD bill is more than my electric [bill]," Quinn said.
Quinn’s single, has no kids, and travels for work.
"Typically I drive about a thousand miles a week," he said.
Month after month, he says he’s getting over charged for the amount of water going down the drain at his Kirkwood area home.
"I talked to some MSD people, if you're paying that amount you're using over 8,500 gallons of water a month," Quinn said.
Quinn said he gets his water from a well.
When he first moved into his home, Quinn says he was paying around $20 to MSD every quarter for sewer services, totaling roughly $80 a year. Now, he said he's paying that $80 every month because of a rate increase.
MSD said they’re charging Quinn the same way they charge customers in the City of St. Louis who have no water meters.
Officials with MSD said no matter how much water is going down the drain for homes that operate off of a well system, they charge the homeowners depending on how many bedrooms, bathrooms and water closets a home has.
If you live in a house that does not have a water meter, here's more information on MSD’s non- meter program.
