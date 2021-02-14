ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Some COVID-19 vaccine appointments set for Monday in St. Louis County have been rescheduled due to winter weather.

Officials with the county's health department said appointments set for Monday at John C. Murphy and the Affton Fire District have been rescheduled out of safety as the area is expected to see up to 9" of snow.

Appointments at the Affton Fire District will be moved to Wednesday. Officials didn't specify when the John C. Murphy appointments will be moved to but those registered will get a notice.