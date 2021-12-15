St. Louis County reports most weekly pediatric COVID cases since November 2020

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The number of COVID-19 cases among students and staff in St. Louis County schools continues to rise, according to a new Department of Health analysis.
Wednesday morning, St. Louis County officials announced that for the week ending Dec. 4 staff cases were at their highest of the current school year with 95. That same week, student cases were at their second highest at 402 for the current school year. The county’s health department reported 1,514 students and staff were in full or modified quarantine due to school-related exposure.
Throughout the county, there were 551 pediatric COVID cases for the week that ended Dec. 4. The report states this was the most cases seen in a single week since November 2020.
As cases increase, school districts are weighing the possibility of mask mandates. The Parkway School District has said students will wear masks until Jan. 17. The Hazelwood School District has also voted to keep their mask mandate.
