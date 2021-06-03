ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis County Department of Public Health is monitoring breakthrough COVID-19 cases.
The health department considers a case meeting the breakthrough criteria when someone tests positive for COVID-19 or shows symptoms at least 14 days after receiving their final vaccine dose. As of Thursday morning, the department has recorded 212 cases of breakthrough infection. The health department notes the number of breakthrough infections is “incredibly small” since more than 350,000 adults in St. Louis County have been fully vaccinated.
According to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health, most of the people with breakthrough infections have minor symptoms. In 17% of the breakthrough cases, the county said the person has been asymptotic and was tested because of exposure. Health department officials report that a third of cases involve healthcare workers who have mild symptoms.
Of the breakthrough cases, there have been 13 hospitalizations and one death. The health department stressed that only 1% of fully vaccinated people have become infected with the COVID-19 virus.
