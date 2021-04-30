ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Friday, St. Louis County renters who’re facing eviction say they were relived after a St. Louis County judge ruled to extend eviction moratoriums to June 30th.
News 4 spoke to a couple who didn’t want to be identified out of fear of retaliation from their landlord. They said they fell behind on rent after losing their jobs during the COVID-19 lockdown.
“When that happened, it was just completely financially devastating for us,” the renter said.
The latest extension comes after St. Louis County council voted this week to temporarily halt 600 evictions. Evictions resumed in April when the moratorium was lifted. St. Louis County Circuit Judge Michael Burton ordered that moratoriums should return citing CDC guidelines. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have declared evictions during the pandemic have created a health crisis.
St. Louis County NAACP President John Bowman said many of the families they’ve help are working class and have been trying to catch up on rent during moratoriums.
“There needs to be a real resolution immediately to address the needs,” Bowman said.
The NAACP is currently helping to connect families in need to rental assistance programs. For help email info@naacpstlouiscounty.org for partnership opportunities. Families may also visit https://stlcorona.com/resident/resources-rent/ for information on how to get financial assistance.
