ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County has released updated sports guidelines for adults.
In a press conference Friday, County Executive Sam Page reinforced no games will be played and no spectators are allowed at practices.
Page also said high contact sports like football can now conduct practices and workouts with 20 athletes or fewer. Previously, there was a maximum of 10 athletes allowed.
Sports like baseball can have 30 people practicing at a time.
Page said the guidelines are necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19. They will take effect Monday.
