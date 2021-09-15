ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – Police in St. Louis County are hoping surveillance photos can help them identify a suspected wallet thief.
The suspect allegedly stole wallets from vehicles and then used stolen credit and debit cards to buy gift cards at a South County Walgreens.
The suspect has a noticeable limp while walking, particularly on his left side, according to St. Louis County police. He was last seen driving a white or light gray four-door sedan that did not have license plates.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Stickman at 314-615-4155.
