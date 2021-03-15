ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County is relaxing its isolation and quarantine order, aligning with the latest guidance from the CDC. Starting Monday, anyone exposed to a person with COVID-19 needs to quarantine themselves for 10 days, starting the first day of exposure.
They are then free to end quarantine if they do not develop symptoms. Before now, it was 14 days. Similarly, those who test positive for COVID-19 will need to isolate themselves for 10 days from the onset of symptoms. If patients have no fever for at least 24 hours and symptoms are improving, they can end isolation after 10 days.
