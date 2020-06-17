ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County has recognized Juneteenth also known as June 19 as a holiday for employees this year.
According to a letter sent to county employees, June will be a county-wide holiday this year and all county officers will be closed.
"St. Louis County should be a place we embrace and celebrate the diversity of our community, where we learn lessons from our complicated history, and where we commit ourselves to action. That is our plan on Friday," said County Executive Page in the letter.
June 19 marks the anniversary of slavery ending in the United States.
News 4 is reaching out to St. Louis City and neighboring counties to see if they will do the same.
