ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The St. Louis County Department of Public Health received a large shipment of child-size vaccine doses today, the St. Louis County Health Department says.
During a briefing Monday morning, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page estimated 3,300 vaccine doses would be sent from the state of Missouri to the county by Tuesday. Monday evening, the 3,300 doses arrived, health officials say.
"Until we have those doses in hand, we will not schedule any appointments for patients 5-11," Page said before the doses arrived.
Last week, shipment delays caused the department to only receive 300 doses, which was fewer than expected. The department already had 300 vaccine appointments for children this Saturday at the John C. Murphy Health Center that will not be affected.
"Vaccines put parent's minds at ease that their little ones are protected from the virus and from passing it along to other," Page said. "Over the next several weeks as more of these child-size vaccines are administered, we can look at 2022 with confidence that ... "normal" is within reach."
The county executive added cases have fallen remarkably since the countywide mask mandate started. If the trend continues as young children get vaccinated, it could be possible the mandate ceases at the end of the year.
Appointments are open for Tuesday and can be made available by clicking here.
