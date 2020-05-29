ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – St. Louis County is getting high praise for their handling of the coronavirus in long-term health facilities.
The federal government has recognized the county’s system for monitoring and dealing with COVID-19 in long-term health facilities as the model for the nation.
In St. Louis County, a team of health professionals checks with every long-term facility daily and gets them the help and equipment needed. If there is an outbreak at one of the facilities, an emergency response team helps contain it and clean the facility.
