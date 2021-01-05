ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Tuesday, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health received a shipment of 975 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
It was the first shipment received by the county.
The vaccines were placed in cold storage at a secure DPH facility, and the county will begin vaccinating Tier 1A employees this week.
Those receiving the doses are healthcare workers that have patient contact, which include about 275 DPH clinical employees.
County health officials will be continue vaccinations for 1A workers across the county until notified by the state to proceed to the next category.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.